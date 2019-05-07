|
|
Robert W. Hamme
York - Robert Wilmer "Bob" Hamme, 81, died on May 3, 2019 at UPMC-Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Joan E. (Ulmer) Hamme of York. Born on January 14, 1939 in York, he was the son of the late Robert Lewis and Elizabeth Henrietta (Mundis) Hamme.
Bob was a 1955 graduate of West York High School and a 1963 graduate of Gettysburg College. He was also a United States Navy veteran.
He was an insurance agent at Kling Bros. for 35 years.
He was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, McFarlane's Hunting Camp in Canada, Grandview Golf Course and loved hunting, golf his dogs and his miserable cat.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Christopher Louis Hamme and his wife, Mindy Jo of York, Theodore Raymond Hamme of Canon City, CO, Roberta Claire Hamme and her husband, Jody Klymac of Victoria, British Columbia, Timothy B. Fling and his wife, Huaping of York and Patrick J. "Rick" Fling of Lockwood, NY; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, with Rev. Keith C. Fair officiating. A visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Animal Rescue, Inc., 2 Heritage Farm Drive, New Freedom, PA 17349.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 7, 2019