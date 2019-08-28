|
Robert "Pete" W. Kornbau
Red Lion - Robert "Pete" W. Kornbau, 78 of Red Lion, passed away on Friday, August 23 at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the beloved husband for over 51 years to the late Mary V. (Flinchbaugh) Kornbau, who passed away in 2018.
Mr. Kornbau was born in York on November 28, 1940 and was the son of the late Gereon and Emma (Eberly) Kornbau.
Pete was a machinist and retired from KRB Machinery. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was a longtime member of the Isaac Walton League. He also enjoyed gardening and was known for growing beautiful roses in his extensive rose garden.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherri D. Goss and her husband, Chuck of York; his brother, Thomas Kornbau and his wife Nancy, as well as his extended family. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth, Glenn "Jack", Donald and Richard.
A funeral service to celebrate Pete's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 31, at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown with Chaplain Rob Granzow, III officiating. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday and will begin at 9:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019