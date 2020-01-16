Services
Robert W. Lusk


1929 - 2020
Robert W. Lusk Obituary
Robert W. Lusk

East Berlin - Robert William "Bob" Lusk, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his home. He recently celebrated his 90th birthday. He was the husband of Ruth M. (Miller) Lusk his wife of 71 years.

Bob was born December 23, 1929 in Harrisburg, the son of the late Robert J. and Ellen (Roebuck) Lusk.

Bob was a member of Lower Bermudian Lutheran Church. He retired from Caterpillar after 33 years as an overhead crane operator. Bob was a member of Liberty Fire Co. #1 since 1955 and was the assistant Fire Chief in 1959. Bob served in East Berlin as an E.M.T., the Fire Police, and a Firefighter. Bob was a member of East Berlin Fish & Game Club, the Conewago Valley AARP #4570, awarded a lifetime membership of the Conewago Carvers, and was a member of the UAW Union.

In addition to his wife Ruth, Bob is survived by three daughters, Bonnie Shue of East Berlin, Debra Stake and her husband James of Abbottstown, and Ronda Dennis and her husband Sonny of East Berlin, a son, Robert W. Lusk and his wife Judy of York, nine grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild due in July and 18 step grandchildren.

At Bob's request, there will be no viewing or funeral service. Burial will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St. East Berlin, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
