York - Robert W. Naylor, Jr., 84, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Country Meadows, York. He was the husband of the late Velzetta J. (Reachard) Naylor.

Mr. Naylor was born in York, January 27, 1935, son of the late Robert W. and Julie E. (Huppman) Naylor, Sr.

Robert served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He retired as a supervisor for Kinsley Construction.

Robert loved the outdoors, enjoyed his cabin in the mountains, riding horses and was a trick rider in his younger years.

He is survived by two step children, Randall Gotwalt of Red Lion and Lonna Emig of York; 4 step grandchildren; 9 step great-grandchildren; and three nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Sosa.

All services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
