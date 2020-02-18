|
|
Robert Wagner
New Oxford - Robert A. "Bob" Wagner, 90, of New Oxford and formerly of Hanover, passed peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Brethren Home Community, New Oxford. He was the loving husband of Florine E. "Renie" (Smith) Wagner for 64 years.
Bob was born on October 17, 1929 in Hanover, PA to his parents, Daniel Oliver and Thelma Olivia (Gerrick) Wagner. He moved to York, PA in 1939 and graduated from West York High School in 1948. He was very active in varsity football, basketball and baseball. His first job was at Weaver Piano in York and then to S. Morgan Smith, later known as Allis Chalmers, where he met the love of his life "Renie". They married in 1955.
Bob was a member of St Matthew Lutheran Church in Hanover. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Patmos Lodge #348, F. and A. M., Hanover. He enjoyed playing bridge and golfing and was a member of the Hanover Country Club.
He was employed by Allis Chalmers as a Purchasing Agent for 14 years. He accepted a position with Hadco Lighting in Littlestown in 1967 and was later promoted to Vice President of Purchasing. He traveled extensively to Europe and the Far East where he formed meaningful business relationships. After retiring in 1992, Bob developed a successful business as a manufacturer's representative until finally retiring in 2016.
He is survived by Renie, his wife of 64 years; two sons David, his wife Laura and their three sons Matthew, Daniel and Carl of Honey Brook, PA; Tom, his wife Elsa and grandsons Brandon of Wethersfield, CT and Michael of Laredo, TX; granddaughter Sarah Becker and husband Jeff and three great-grandchildren Campbell, Gwen and Maggie of Mechanicsburg, PA; granddaughter Gracie Wagner and her husband Carl Sutherland of Pittsburgh, PA. He was preceded in death by his siblings Catherine Wilhelm, Dorothy Albright and Daniel Wagner.
A service to celebrate the life of Robert A. "Bob" Wagner will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday February 22, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, PA 17331 with Pastor David Kiel officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be starting at 10:00 AM on Saturday February 22 at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover.
For those desiring, contributions in memory of Bob Wagner may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church at the address above or to Cross Keys Village - The Brethren Home Community, Good Samaritan Fund, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
To share memories of Bob Wagner and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020