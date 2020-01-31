Services
Robert Walker Obituary
Robert Walker

Hellam - Robert J. Walker, 81, of Hellam passed away comfortably at home Wednesday, January 29,2020, with his family at his side.

Born January 27,1939, he was the son of the late John C. and Mathilda F.(Schlatter) Walker.

Surviving are his wife Teresa A. (Blatt) Walker, a son David J. Walker of Bakersfield, California; sister Gail J. Armitage of New Hope,PA; cousin Marian Massena of Jackson NJ; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by a son Richard Walker; brother Charles; sister Millicent Walker.

Robert was an active member of St. James Lutheran Church, 180 W. Market Street Hellam, PA. He was owner of BNT Vending Service.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family.

A memorial service to celebrate Robert's life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his church. Following the service a time of Fellowship and a light luncheon will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
