Roberta J. Kutsch
York - Roberta J. Kutsch, 89, entered into rest Thursday November 21, 2019 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. She was the wife of Joseph P. Kutsch for 69 years.
A visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Monday at St. Rose of Lima Church 950 West Market St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev. Daniel Richards as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in York. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mrs. Kutsch was born April 28,1930 in York, a daughter of the late Craver and Grace (Leister) Hollinger. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church. She was a 1948 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and had been employed at Keystone Weaving Mills.
Roberta is survived by her husband; sons Joseph E. Kutsch and his wife Cindy, William C. Kutsch and his wife Lisa; 8 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Victoria L. Edwards; and two brothers John C. Hollinger and Dale R. Hollinger.
Memorial contributions may be made to 924 N Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019