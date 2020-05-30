Roberta M. Henry
1950 - 2020
Roberta M. Henry

York - Roberta M. Henry, 70, entered into rest at 7:02 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy.

Born February 22, 1950 in York, she was the daughter of the late Robert T. and Thelma M. (Kohr) Henry.

Roberta graduated from West York High School and retired from PennDOT.

She enjoyed flower gardening and was a cat lover. Roberta also enjoyed spending time with her family at family get-togethers and eating hard shell crabs. She always looked forward to the breakfast club of PennDOT retirees that met monthly.

Roberta is survived by her brother, Ronald E. Henry and wife, Bonnie L. of York; a niece, Kimberly A. Warner and husband, Jamie T. of Dover; a great niece, Ashley N. Williams; a great nephew, Benjamin K. Henry; a great great nephew, Kolton Kessler; and her extended family.

Services for Roberta are private at the convenience of the family. Burial is in Mount Rose Cemetery, York.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Roberta's family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Sarah, Madelyn, Kathy and Wendy and her nurses, Holly and Eric for their care and compassion.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




Published in York Daily Record from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
