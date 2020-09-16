Roberta M. "Bertie" Neiman
York - Roberta M. "Bertie" Neiman, entered into rest unexpectedly early Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of Ray E. Neiman, Sr. They celebrated 61 years of marriage on August 1, 2020.
Born January 9, 1942 in York, she was a daughter of the late Jonas and Ameta C. (Miller) Dull.
Bertie graduated from Northeastern High School in 1959.
She was a homemaker and secretary at Neiman's Garage in Dover.
Bertie was a member of Dover Bethany U.M. Church in Dover where she was a children's Sunday school teacher for over 50 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them play sports over the years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Tammy R. Clemens and husband, Mark of York, Ray E. "Chopper" Neiman, Jr. and wife, Chris of York and Justine Ann Hughes and husband, Steve of York Haven; a son-in-law, Robert Flinchbaugh of Windsor; seven grandchildren, Travis and Tyler Clemens, Kirstin Maun, Seth Flinchbaugh, Logan Neiman, Wyatt Hughes and Dakota Neiman; and three great grandchildren, Parker Clemens, Grady Clemens and Ansley Clemens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Flinchbaugh; a great grandson, Jaxon Maun; and a sister, Geneva Frey.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bertie's service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Dover Bethany U.M. Church, 4510 Bull Rd., Dover. There will be viewings at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will be in Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Salvatore Buonocore. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dover Bethany U.M. Church, 4510 Bull Rd., Dover, PA 17315.
