Robin Housseal
Dover - Robin R. Housseal, 60, of Dover, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital.
She was the husband of Keith A. Housseal. They were married for 13 years.
Robin was born in York on April 22, 1959. Daughter of the late Sylvia I. (Smith) and Raymond E. Kauffman, Sr.
Robin had worked at Foot Locker for many years and most recently at Dover Elementary School as a cook in the cafeteria. She was a member of Dover Assembly of God Church.
The memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2020 at Dover Assembly of God Church, 4790 Carlisle Rd. Dover, with the Rev. Jeffrey F. Bender officiating.
In addition to her husband, Robin is also survived by a son, Quay Hansford, Jr. of Dover. A stepson, Allen Housseal (Spouse?) of Dover. Two granddaughters, Addison and Cora. Three sisters, Melanie Glatfelter, Erma Oyler and Beatrice Carson. Two brothers, Brian Kauffman and Darryl Kauffman. Several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by four brothers.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 314 Good Dr. Lancaster PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020