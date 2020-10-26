Robin Sue Fitzkee
Red Lion - Robin Sue (Robinson) Fitzkee, 66, died on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Keith A. Fitzkee.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Cemetery, 1674 Furnace Rd., Brogue with Pastor Ed Wible officiating. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born on September 22, 1954 I n York, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Pauline (Hake) Robinson.
Mrs. Fitzkee was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Brogue. She enjoyed cooking, baking and tending to her plants and flowers. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Robin is survived by her longtime companion, Ronald Eaton of Red Lion; daughter, Nicole Colyer and her husband, Clint of Brogue; son, Nathan Fitzkee and his wife, Erika of Wrightsville; and six grandchildren, Mya, Max, Mitchell, Sophia, Chloe and Paisley. She was preceded in death by her sister, Delores Zink.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 1674 Furnace Rd., Brogue, PA 17309.
