Rochelle E. Holmes
York - Rochelle E. Holmes, 83, of York, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital.
She was the wife of the late Robert E. Holmes.
Rochelle was born in York on September 17, 1936.
She retired after 15 years of service from BJ's Wholesale Club in York.
She was a former member of Shiloh Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, Sean G. Holmes, of Hanover. 13 grandchildren; Sacha, Jahiya, Shania, Sean Jr., Qiyaamah, Quiton, Neashay, Khalil, Taj, Mya, Idriys, Ismail, and Zayd. 3 great grandchildren. A brother, Eddie Holmes.
Services and burial will be private at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020