|
|
Rodger E. Hinderer
Spring Garden Twp. - Rodger E. Hinderer, age 90, of Spring Garden Township, York, died at 10:00 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019, at York Hospital.
Born November 14, 1929 in York County, the only child of the late Edwin and Orlena (Druck) Hinderer, he was a 1947 graduate of William Penn High School. He was retired from Sears, where he had worked in appliance service and repair, and had also worked as the Circulation Manager of York Newspaper Company, and as a knitting machine operator at Danskin. He was a member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church, and Girard Athletic Association.
In addition to his wife of 69 years, Mr. Hinderer is survived by a daughter, Wendy J. Lane, and her husband James, Jr., of York; two sons, Brian L. Hinderer, and his wife Brenda, of Dallastown, and Bradley L. Hinderer, and his wife Jerri, of Hanover; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Robert, Duane, Alex, Hollie, James III, and Brett; and ten great grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Thursday, December 12,, 2019, at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road, York, with his Pastor, The Rev. Brian McClinton, officiating. A reception with the family will immediately follow the service. Private burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road, York PA 17406.
KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019