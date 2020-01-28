|
|
Rodger L. Sunday
York - Rodger L. Sunday, 80, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 26, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. Born on December 8, 1939 in York County, he was the son of the late Robert (Chub) and Marie (Brenneman) Sunday. Rodger was the loving husband of Beverly (Drawbaugh) Sunday for 61 years. Rodger graduated from Manchester High School in 1957. Rodger retired from ESAB in Hanover, PA, where he worked for 40 years. Then, he worked for Anstadt Communications for almost 20 years. He was a talented athlete in baseball and ice hockey. He was a big fan of sports especially baseball and the Raiders. Rodger was an avid sportsman who loved to spend his time outside at his cabin in Tioga, Pa, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Rodger was a Baptised member of Quickel's Church for 76 years. He was a member of Zeredatha-White Rose Lodge No. 451 Masonic Blue Lodge, Northern York Fish and Game, Starview Sportsman Club, West Manchester Farmers Game and Fish, Wago Club, and the Hawks Club.
In addition to his wife, Beverly, Rodger is survived by a daughter, Melissa Hake and husband Mike; a son, Paul Sunday and a wife Lori; grandchildren, Shanda Goodwin and Shawn Sunday; great-grandson, Westin Sunday; he was a Paw-Paw to Patrick and Natalie Doran; an uncle, Ronald Sunday; a brother and best friend, Rodney Sunday; a nephew, Corey Sunday; a niece, Angela Sunday; step-granddaugher, Feleicia McCaulsky; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Quickel Lutheran Church, 60 E. Canal Rd, York. Pastor Roy Stetler will be officiating the service. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Quickel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Memory of Rodger Sunday. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020