Rodger Laughman
Spring Grove - Rodger A. Laughman, age 74, passed away at home on October 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Betty (Green) Laughman, for over 52 years, who worked by his side Logging & running the Sawmill for over 40 years. Rodger was the proprietor of Stewart Laughman Sawmill where he also worked with his son, David.
Rodger was born on May 14, 1945 in Green Springs, PA and was the son of the late Stewart Q. and Geneva I. (Laughman) Laughman. He worked with his father Logging for many years before opening his Sawmill with his family. He was a longtime member of St. Peter's Church in Seven Valleys. He was a member of the Jefferson Lion's Club for 38 years, and was a Melvin Jones Fellow. He was also a member of the Brothers of the Brush of Jefferson, the Brookland Hunting Club of Potter County, and was a big supporter of Trouts Unlimited Codorus Chapter. Rodger was an avid hunter, he enjoyed four-wheeling with his grandchildren, and loved welding, fabricating, and building. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their many activities and spending time with his family. He was very proud of the hunting camp (Logger's Lodge) the family built together in Potter County.
In addition to his wife Betty, Rodger is survived by his sons David O. Laughman and Jeb S. Laughman and wife Jill; and his grandchildren Rylee and Colby. He is also survived by his brothers Gary, Robert, Ralph, and Doug; his sisters Joyce Schaeffer, Treva Andrews, Debra Laughman, Kathy Schell, and Melissa Laughman; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Dale.
A funeral service in celebration of Rodger's life will be held on Tuesday November 5th at 11:00AM at St. Peter's Church, 1708 Seitzville Road Seven Valleys, PA 17360, with Pastor Thomas Beck officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Jefferson Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday November 4th from 6:00-8:00PM at the church, and on Tuesday from 10:00-11:00AM. The family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Rodger's memory can be made to St. Peters Church, 1708 Seitzville Road Seven Valleys, PA 17360, or the Jefferson Community Lions Club.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019