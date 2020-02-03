Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Runkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney A. Runkle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney A. Runkle Obituary
Rodney A. Runkle

Stewartstown - Rodney A. Runkle, 97, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Dallastown Nursing Center. He was the husband of Catherine E. (Emig) Runkle to whom he was married 67 years.

Rodney was born in Hopewell Twp. the son of the late J. Roy Runkle and Edna (Keesey) Runkle. Rodney was employed at Green's Dairy for 20 years. He retired in 1987. He was a life member of Stewartstown Presbyterian Church, a member of the Men's Bible Class, Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School teacher and Elder. He was a member of the Stewartstown Lion's Club for 65 years having served as past-president and secretary.

Rev. Doug Friant will be officiating a graveside service on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1PM from Stewartstown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Stewartstown Presbyterian Church, 14 College Ave., P.O. Box 277 Stewartstown, PA 17363.

Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., Stewartstown is assisting the family.

www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -