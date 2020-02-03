|
Rodney A. Runkle
Stewartstown - Rodney A. Runkle, 97, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Dallastown Nursing Center. He was the husband of Catherine E. (Emig) Runkle to whom he was married 67 years.
Rodney was born in Hopewell Twp. the son of the late J. Roy Runkle and Edna (Keesey) Runkle. Rodney was employed at Green's Dairy for 20 years. He retired in 1987. He was a life member of Stewartstown Presbyterian Church, a member of the Men's Bible Class, Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School teacher and Elder. He was a member of the Stewartstown Lion's Club for 65 years having served as past-president and secretary.
Rev. Doug Friant will be officiating a graveside service on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1PM from Stewartstown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Stewartstown Presbyterian Church, 14 College Ave., P.O. Box 277 Stewartstown, PA 17363.
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., Stewartstown is assisting the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020