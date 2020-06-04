Rodney C. Beever
YORK - Rodney Clark Beever, 71, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center.
Born on February 20, 1949, in York, he was the son of the late Earl L. and Hazel (Horchler) Beever. Rodney retired in 2015 after a long career in marketing and sales in the HVAC industry, primarily at York International.
Mr. Beever was a member of Advent Lutheran Church. Rod was also a member of the York County Corvette Club, served as secretary for the Susquehanna Trail Genealogy Club, and was active with the York Suburban High School Class of 1967 Committee. He was a passionate music lover, especially of John Denver, an avid microbrewery fan, and was a member of the Black Cap Refugees. Rodney enjoyed researching the Elmwood neighborhood history, Native American topics and alternative energy. He was currently in the process of remodeling his residence. Rod was fiercely proud of his grandchildren, and enjoyed supporting them at their many sport and music events.
Mr. Beever is survived by his daughter, Denee M. Myers, and her husband, Stephen, of York; two grandchildren, Ryan Myers and Jordyn Myers; two sisters, E. Elizabeth Mead-Graves of Tucson, AZ, and Maythorne Leach and her husband, Billy, of Owensboro, KY; one nephew, Scott Miller (Natalie) of Tucson, AZ; three nieces, Kelly Leach (Keith Whitwell) of San Francisco, CA, Lisa Leach of Port Wentworth, GA, and Laura Leach of Owensboro, KY; and two great-nieces, Hannah and Jane Miller, both of Tucson, AZ.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hershey Med, who went above and beyond to give exceptional care to Rod.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
