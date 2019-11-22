|
Rodney C. Eisenhart
THOMASVILLE - Rodney C. Eisenhart, 82, entered into rest unexpectedly on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Sara A. (Wolgamuth) Eisenhart. The couple celebrated 62 years of marriage on September 1, 2019.
Rodney was born January 22, 1937 in Hanover, a son of the late Clark E. and Ruth H. (Hughes) Eisenhart.
He was a proud 1955 graduate of Dover High School.
Rodney worked as a dairy farmer. He was a member of Paradise Holtzschwamm E.C.C. in Thomasville where he served as assistant treasurer. He also represented the church at Harvest of Hope Food Pantry where he volunteered. Rodney was also an active volunteer with the 4-H Clubs of York County. He was a member of Holtzschwamm Cemetery Board and Paradise Township Zoning Board as well. Rodney enjoyed antique tractors and belonged to the Windsor Tractor Club.
In addition to his wife, Rodney is missed by three children, Timothy C. Eisenhart and wife, Cynthia of Mechanicsburg, Nancy F. Yenser and husband, Gary of Germantown, TN and Susan A. Wivell and husband, Tony of Spring Grove; seven grandchildren, Thomas C. Eisenhart and wife, Lauren, Leah V. and Hannah E. Eisenhart, Hunter M. Wivell and wife, Cheyenne, Heather N. Wivell, and Josh and Zac Yenser; a great granddaughter, Emilia Eisenhart; a brother, Keith A. Eisenhart, husband of the late Eva, of Dover; and a sister, Barbara A. Miller and husband, Frederick of Dover. Rodney was preceded in death by a son, Michael L. Eisenhart and a sister, Lucy J. Eisenhart.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rodney's funeral at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 8 to 11 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Paradise Holtzschwamm E.C.C., 6777 Lincoln Highway West, Thomasville, PA. Burial will follow in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Paul Guiliano. Arrangements have been entrusted to Diehl Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harvest of Hope Food Pantry, 4485 Wolfs Church Rd., York, PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019