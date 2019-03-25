|
Rodney Lee Rager, Sr.
Dover - 2/02/42 - 3/23/19
Rodney L Rager, Sr., Dover, PA was carried home by heavenly angels at Hershey Medical Center. He is survived by his wife Eileen (Sue). They would have celebrated their 56th anniversary March 30th. In addition he is survived by his children Rodney L. Rager, Jr. and wife Shelly of Hanover, Laura Lee Bulger and her husband Robbie of Fayetteville, PA., Stephanie S. Vaughan and husband Gerald of Raleigh, NC, Andrew R. Rager and his wife Danielle of Red Lion as well as his beloved great-granddaughter, Izabella Lee.
In addition to his children there are 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is proceded in death by his parents, Norm & Winifred Rager, Brother Ronald and Randy. Sister, Norma, granddaughter, Elizabeth and great grandson, Liam.
Surviving brothers and sisters are Elaine Sprock-Burke and husband, John of Plantation, FL, Loretta Koontz and husband Charlie of Winchester, VA, Norman and wife Virginia of Glenville, Dennis and wife Joyce of Hanover, and his sister-in-laws, Francine of Tampa, FL and Peggy of Westminister, MD. Also, many nieces and nephews from all parts of the US.
Rod served two years of active duty in the US Army, two years active duty US Army Reserves and two years inactive duty. He retired from Fleming, formerly Scrivner and PA & S Small Co. After retirement, he worked at AWI and once again retired from Bailey Coach of York, PA.
His many loves were his green thumb for plants, his aquarium and yard work. He was an avid Penn State Football fan. Watching many of them with his children and grandchildren in addition to attending many stadium games. He also, cheered on NC Tar Heels with his NC family. He loved family parties and dancing. His smile would light up a room and his laughter filled our hearts.
The family wish to thank all staff at Hershy Medical Center, Dr. Kaag, who has gone above and beyond for Rod. Nurses, Heather and Corrie as well as Brent, who followed Rod all over the hospital, always stopping to say, hi, and all those who listened to us, cried with us and gave support.
As we left the hospital a Red Cardinal was in the tree, assuring us that Rod truly has reached his heavenly home.
A viewing will be Tuesday 6-8 pm with a prayer service at 730 pm at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 930 am Wednesday at St. Rose of Lima Church 950 W. Market St. York with burial to follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with military rites by the York County Veterans Honor Guard
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019