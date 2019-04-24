|
|
Rodney M. Gentzler
York, PA - Rodney M. Gentzler, 85 of York, PA, died at his residence on April 20, 2019. He was the husband of Jacqueline (Bupp) Gentzler with whom he observed their 62nd wedding anniversary on September 1, 2018.
Born April 13, 1934 in York New Salem, PA, he was the son of the late Stuart and Edith (Smith) Gentzler.
Rod retired as an inspector for the former York International following over 25 years of employment.
He was a member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church in York New Salem.
In addition to his wife, Rod is survived by four sisters, Bernice Landis of York, PA, KayAnn Cannon of Loganville, PA, Nancy Bupp of York, PA and Treva Zartman of Spring Grove, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.
Following cremation, an informal Celebration of Life will be held at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019