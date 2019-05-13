|
|
Rodney M. Gentzler
York, PA - Rodney M. Gentzler, 85 of York, PA, died at his residence on April 20, 2019. He was the husband of Jacqueline (Bupp) Gentzler.
Following cremation, an informal Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA. The family will receive guests during a visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 13, 2019