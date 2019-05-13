Services
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Gentzler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney M. Gentzler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rodney M. Gentzler Obituary
Rodney M. Gentzler

York, PA - Rodney M. Gentzler, 85 of York, PA, died at his residence on April 20, 2019. He was the husband of Jacqueline (Bupp) Gentzler.

Following cremation, an informal Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA. The family will receive guests during a visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now