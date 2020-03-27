|
|
Rodney O'Neal Washington
Rodney O'Neal Washington, the son of Benjamin and Shirley Washington, was born November 30, 1966 in York, Pennsylvania. He was a beloved basketball coach to many different leagues throughout York County. In 1984, Rodney graduated from William Penn Senior High School, in York PA, and later attended Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. After earning his Heavy Equipment License, he used his skills and talents to help the family business, Washington and Dowling Contractors.
At fifty-three years of age, Rodney transitioned from this life into eternal life on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Along with his parents, his legacy and love will be missed by his maternal grandmother, Lena Mae Sherman, Bamberg, SC; his beloved children: Ashley (Tyree) Ruffin, Landsdale, PA, Barton Ruffin, Tequila Ruffin, K'ron Washington; and Yesaya Cisse, whom he helped raised as his son; grandchildren: Khaliq, Bryson, Tahjai, Te'Quari, Triniti, and Jordyn; siblings: Sherry Roland-Washington (Steve), Crissy Washington, and Stacy Washington (Ti'Waun); niece Nylah; nephews: Steven, Jeremiah, and Asher; and a host of Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, and Friends. Preceding him in his transition were his paternal grandparents: Nathaniel and Olive Washington and his maternal grandfather, James Ford, Sr. There will be a private service for immediate family members. See www.wallacefd.com for full obituary and guest book.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020