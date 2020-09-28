Rodney R. Baldwin
Seven Valleys - Rodney R. Baldwin, 72, of Seven Valleys, formerly of Jenner Crossroads, passed away on September 26, 2020 at Spring Creek Nursing Home in Harrisburg. He was born on May 28, 1948 in Meyersdale; son of Charlotte Marsh Williams. On September 7, 1968 in New Enterprise, he was united in marriage to Alice A. (Sell) Baldwin who survives. Rodney was a graduate of Jenners Boswell High School where he was captain of the football team. He also graduated from the Electronic Institute of Pittsburgh and was a member of the Church of the Open Door. Rodney was employed by Bethlehem Steel of Johnstown, PA and Sparrows Point, MD as a lineman. After this, he worked as an electrician for I.B. Abel, Inc. and was involved with the Local 229 Electrician Union. Rodney enjoyed hunting, fishing, and restoring classic cars. His pride and joy was his 1969 Camaro; he was a member of the Johnstown Car Club. Surviving is his wife Alice; mother Charlotte; daughter Angela Mulligan (Joe) of York, PA; daughter Vanessa Grady (Derek) of Nazareth, PA; son Matthew Baldwin (Candy) of Airville, PA; grandchildren Christopher Horner of Alaska, Tyler and Laken Grady of Florida, Jesse Korus of York, and Hunter and Colton Baldwin of Airville; and brother Michael Williams of Jenner Crossroads. A small viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 10:00-11:00AM. At 11:00, a Funeral Service will take place with Pastor Rod Horner officiating. All of the above will be held at the Weaver Funeral Home in Woodbury. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in York, PA and announced at a later date. Interment will be in Koontz Cemetery. Arrangements by Weaver Funeral Home, LLC (weaversfh.com
); Woodbury.