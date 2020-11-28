1/1
Rodney Weitkamp
1965 - 2020
Rodney Weitkamp

York - Rodney J. Weitkamp (Hot Rod), age 55, suddenly and sadly passed on November 23, 2020. He was born in York on June 22, 1965 to the late Donald "John" and Doris (Forry) Weitkamp. He was a 1983 graduate of York Vo-Tech and was an Operations Supervisor for Republic Services.

Rod was a volunteer firefighter for Yorkana Station 38, for 36 years, 18 of those as Chief and was currently serving as Deputy Chief. He was also a member of the Yorkana Fish and Gun Club, the Kreutz Creek Valley VFW Post 7045, and the Sinnemahoning Sportsman Club.

He is survived by a daughter Emily K. Weitkamp, three step-children, a brother Joseph Himes, Jr. and his wife Stephanie, a sister Deb Higgins and her husband Mike, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister Donna Fauth.

He loved spending time at his camp in Sinnemahoning, PA, with his family and friends. He was a true outdoors man. Rod loved to hunt, participate in rattlesnake round-ups, ride his motorcycles and four-wheeler. When he was not at camp, he was hanging out with friends or spending time with his dog Ralf. He was a fun-loving guy, adored and respected by many. Rod loved life and lived a very fulfilled one. Although he may no longer be with us, he will always be in our memories and hearts. Rest in Peace Chief Weitkamp.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in Rod's memory to Yorkana Fire Company, 5410 Mt. Pisgah Rd., York, PA 17406.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
