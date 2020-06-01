Roger D. Hake
Roger D. Hake

Red Lion - Roger D. Hake, 72 of Red Lion, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, May 29. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to Darlene M. (Snyder) Hake.

Mr. Hake was born in Craley on July 24, 1947 and was the son of the late Harry H. and Dorothy V. (Kohler) Hake.

Roger previously worked for New Standard. He enjoyed collecting and repairing riding mowers, and of course riding them around. He will be missed by his family and all that knew him.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his sister, Arlette Harry; sister in law, Barbara Anderson and her husband Jeffrey and his two best friends, Tommy his cat and Misty his dog, who he called firecracker.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Yorkshire Animal Hospital.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown, is in charge of arrangements.

To share condolences please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

