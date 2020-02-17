|
Roger E. Stabley
York - Roger E. Stabley, 90, died on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Misericordia Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Evelyn (Abel) Stabley, who died on January 14, 2009. Roger and Evelyn celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in September 2008.
Born in York on July 21, 1929, he was the son of the late Harry and Ethel (Kenly) Stabley. He was a 1947 graduate of William Penn Sr. High School and a 1950 graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology. Roger worked for various printing establishments in the York area and retired from York Tape and Label as Marketing Director in 2006 after 43 years of service.
Roger was an active member of the Silver Sneakers at the York YMCA and a volunteer for the York Area of Aging where he was recognized as Volunteer of the Year in 2018. He also worked part time for the York Expo Center and the York Revolutions Baseball Organization.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Zeredatha-White Rose Lodge #451, First Capitol #668, High Twelve where he is a past president, Square Club of York PA #1052, Knights Templar, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, York Forest #30, Shrine Club and York County Zembo Shriners. He was a life member of the York County Agricultural Society, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and became an Eagle Scout in 1946.
Roger is survived by a daughter, Jill Fritz and husband, Michael; son, Wesley Stabley and wife, Pamela; two grandsons, Ryan and Cory Davidson; step-grandson, Jeffrey Bemiller; step-granddaughter, Tami Bahoric; two great granddaughters, and six step-great granddaughters.
A Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1502 4th Ave, York, with Reverend Grant Ambrose officiating. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Masonic Rites will be performed on Saturday at the church. Burial will be at Mt. Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1502 4th Ave, York, PA 17403. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020