Roger Graser, Jr.
Lower Windsor Twp. - Roger Graser, Jr., age 41 (in Roger's words he will always be 29), of Lower Windsor Township, died unexpectedly, Monday, April 29, 2019, as a result of a motorcycle accident near his home. Born in York on September 1, 1977, he was the son of Roger Graser, Sr., and his wife Beverly and the late Sondra Frey. Roger was the loving husband and best friend of Jennifer L. (Menzel) Graser.
Rogers's life was motorcycles. He loved to ride and work on anything with two wheels. He operated his motorcycle repair shop, 5150 Industries. Roger loved to hang out with his family and friends, especially at the Saturday night bonfires held at his home. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, and will be missed by all who knew him for his friendly personality and comical spirit.
In addition to his wife and father, Roger is survived by his son Loki X. Graser and his step-daughter Valerie E. Anderson. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother Edna Graser, his maternal grandmother Joan Frey, his 5150 brothers, and many more brothers, sisters, and friends.
A celebration of Roger's life will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:00pm from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, with memories of Roger shared by family and friends. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Following the service, all are invited to join in a procession, led by Roger's brothers on motorcycles, to the White Rose Crematorium, LLC.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 3, 2019