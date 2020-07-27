Roger Grove
WINDSOR - Roger N. Grove, 75, of Windsor Township, went to be with Jesus Christ and his loving wife on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Brenda D. (Shaw) Grove. The couple was married for 44 years at the time of her passing.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Springvale Rd. in Red Lion, with a viewing from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The service can be viewed live on Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home Facebook page. His pastor, The Reverend Steven Schmuck will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York, with full military honors by York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Mr. Grove was born in Felton on January 12, 1945, a son of Oscar J. and S. Jeanette (Burns) Grove. He retired from Harley Davidson in York and prior to that worked for Cole Steel.
Mr. Grove was a member of Red Lion Bible Church, Red Lion American Legion and a Boy Scout Master for Troup 44 in Windsor. He enjoyed hunting and gardening and spending time with his family.
Mr. Grove leaves two sons, Rodney Grove and his wife Cathy of York and Brian Grove and his wife Ginnette of Red Lion; two daughters, Belinda Cummins and her husband, Matthew of Windsor and Wendy Hodge and her husband Dever of Dover; nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; two brothers, Harold and Palmer Grove; and six sisters, Joyce Grove, Marea May, Gloria Peters, Eva Miller, Donna Grove, and June Gemmill.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Springvale Rd., Red Lion, PA 17356 or Red Lion American Legion, 23 E. Broadway, Red Lion, PA 17356. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com