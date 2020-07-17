1/1
Roger Lee Roseberry Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Lee Roseberry, Sr.

Felton - Roger L. Roseberry, Sr., 67 of Felton passed away at his residence on Tuesday, June 14th.

Mr. Roseberry was born in York on June 6, 1953 and was the son of the late Lawrence and Pauline Roseberry.

Roger was a machinist by trade and in the past worked for several local machine shops, the latest being Z & Z Machine. He was a social member of the Dallastown Legion and enjoyed playing horseshoes, riding motorcycles and watching old westerns.

He is survived by his two sons, Troy Roseberry and his wife Kathy and Roger Roseberry, Jr. and his companion Julie Schroyer. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Crystal Brenneman and Breauna Roseberry; care taker and best friend, Jody Carpenter and sister, Diana Eppley and her husband Craig. He was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Roseberry.

Per Roger's wishes there will be no services following cremation. The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of the arrangements.

To share memories please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved