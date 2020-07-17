Roger Lee Roseberry, Sr.Felton - Roger L. Roseberry, Sr., 67 of Felton passed away at his residence on Tuesday, June 14th.Mr. Roseberry was born in York on June 6, 1953 and was the son of the late Lawrence and Pauline Roseberry.Roger was a machinist by trade and in the past worked for several local machine shops, the latest being Z & Z Machine. He was a social member of the Dallastown Legion and enjoyed playing horseshoes, riding motorcycles and watching old westerns.He is survived by his two sons, Troy Roseberry and his wife Kathy and Roger Roseberry, Jr. and his companion Julie Schroyer. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Crystal Brenneman and Breauna Roseberry; care taker and best friend, Jody Carpenter and sister, Diana Eppley and her husband Craig. He was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Roseberry.Per Roger's wishes there will be no services following cremation. The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of the arrangements.To share memories please visit