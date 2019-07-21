Roger Miller



Spring Grove - Roger N. Miller, age 81, passed away on July 19, 2019 at Hanover Hall in Hanover. He was the loving husband of Gloria I. (Myers) Miller; together they shared over 59 years of marriage



Roger was born in Spring Grove on March 28, 1938 and was the son of the late Willis Miller and Sarah (Young) Miller. He worked as a janitor for St. Francis Prep School in Spring Grove for over 33 years and also for the Spring Grove School District prior to retiring.



In addition to his wife Gloria; he is survived by his son Carl H. Miller and wife Lori of Virginia; his daughter Judy Frock and husband Rick of Hanover; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Willis Miller Jr. and Emmanuel Miller and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Fred, Stewart, Daniel, Robert and Curtis and his sisters Lillian Fogel, Dorothy Martz and Pauline Whitekamp.



A funeral service and celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday at 11:00AM at Beck Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc. 175 N. Main St. Spring Grove PA with Rev. Katherine Seiler officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service at St. Peter Lischey's Cemetery in Spring Grove. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the , 3001 Gettysburg Rd., Camp Hill PA 17011



Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 21, 2019