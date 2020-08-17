Roger Warner
Abbottstown - Roger Lavere Warner, 69, of Abbottstown, beloved husband of Ruth L. Warner, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, August 14, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital after contracting COVID-19.
Born on Monday, June 25, 1951, in Hanover, he was a son of the late Mervin Lavere Warner and Eleanora "Dolly" Brandt Warner. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jeffrey M. Warner, who died in 2005, and Christopher G. Warner, who died in 2013.
A 1969 graduate of Hanover High school, Roger was employed by BAE Systems for 17 years, Tooling Dynamics, LLC for 6 years, and Harley-Davidson for 10 years before retiring. He was a member of Black Rock Church of the Brethren and enjoyed deer hunting, traveling with his wife, watching sports; especially the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Penn State.
In addition to his wife of 47 years, survivors include, three children, Richelle Simerly and her husband, Brian, of Abbottstown, Renee Snyder and her husband, Brad, of Dover, and Ryan Warner, of East Berlin; five grandchildren, Callie Simerly, Hunter and Ethan Snyder, Austin Williams and his wife, Hayley, and Morgan Warner; one great-grandchild, Kadence Courtney; and a sister, Vondalee Luckenbaugh, of Hanover.
The family will receive friends at a viewing from 6-8PM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Panebaker Funeral Home and Cremation Care Center, 311 Broadway, Hanover, PA 17331. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Black Rock Church of the Brethren, 3864 Glenville Road, Glenville, PA 17329 with The Rev. Brandon Grady officiating.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the viewing and funeral will be required to wear masks and attendance will be limited. The viewing will be live streamed on the memorial tribute page at 5:30 PM on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC, 20090.