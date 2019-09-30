Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Dr. Roland H. Allard Obituary
Dr. Roland H. Allard

York - Dr. Roland Harvey Allard passed away into the loving arms of our Lord on Saturday September 28, 2019 in his home surrounded by family. He was born in Central Falls, Rhode Island.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Pharmacology degree from the University of Rhode Island. He also served in the United States Army Reserve.

He went on to graduate from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. He then served as an anesthesiologist at PCOM, Allentown Osteopathic Hospital and York Memorial Hospital for many years.

Dr. Allard loved life and always saw the best in people. His positivity, smile, and his commitment to improving the lives of those in the community will never be forgotten. He had tremendous passion for medicine and the people he served. His other passions included books and antiques.

He is survived by the love of his wife Soo Jin Choi, as well as by his children, Arlene, Mark, Allan, including Paula his daughter- in- law, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc at 2114 W. Market St, York, PA with the Rev. Daniel Richards officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019
