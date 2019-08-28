Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
4767 Lehman Rd
Spring Grove, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
4767 Lehman Rd.
Spring Grove, PA
View Map
Romaine A. Wildasin


1924 - 2019
Romaine A. Wildasin Obituary
Romaine A. Wildasin

York - Romaine A. (Keller) Wildasin, 94, died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Manor Care South. She was the wife of the late Charles K. Wildasin who died on January 21, 1998. The couple had been married for 53 years.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4767 Lehman Rd., Spring Grove with her pastor, the Reverend Brad Dayett officiating. A visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Paul' Union Cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.

Born on September 4, 1924 in Spring Garden Twp., she was a daughter of the late Christian and Anna (Brenneman) Keller. Romaine was a homemaker.

Romaine Wildasin was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. She also helped out with the Arc Association.

Romaine Wildasin is survived by her daughter, Irene Wildasin of York; three sons, Charles Wildasin and his wife, Carol of Spring Grove, Larry Wildasin of Spring Grove and Glenn Wildasin and his wife, Denise of Spring Grove; seven grandchildren, Derek Wildasin, Darin Wildasin, Kelly Johnson, Corey Wildasin, Danielle Wildasin, Andrew Wildasin and Ryan Wildasin; and one brother, Richard Keller and his wife, Mary of Seven Valleys. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dorothy Wildasin; two sisters, Helen Snyder and Anna Keller; and two brothers, Raymond Keller and Gene Keller.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4767 Lehman Rd., Spring Grove, PA 17362.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
