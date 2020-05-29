Romaine E. Spangler
Hanover - Romaine E. Spangler, 97, Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Martin's Care Home, Littlestown, PA, loving family by her side.
Born October 6, 1922, in East Berlin, PA, Romaine was the loving wife of the late Harold "Hack" Spangler, sharing 67 years of marriage.
Romaine was an avid bowler and bowled until she was 90 ½.
Romaine is survived by 4 daughters, Jeanne Bollinger, Joyce Wentz, Julie Spangler, & Jill Fissel; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 9 siblings.
Contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1214 Broadway, Hanover, PA 17331 or Martin's Care Home, 159 Kingsdale Road, Littlestown, PA 17340.
The full obituary may be read and memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in York Daily Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.