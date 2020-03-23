|
Romaine Heffner
Airville - Charlotte Romaine (Kohler) Heffner, 92, entered into rest on March 22, 2020 at her home in Sudbury, Massachusetts. Prior to her move to Massachusetts in 2017, she had been a long-time resident of Airville, living in the home that she and her husband designed and had built in 1956.
Romaine was the wife of the late Albert R. Heffner, who died on November 4, 1995. Born in High Rock on July 11, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Ervin C. and Margie V. (Snyder) Kohler. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and had been employed at Kaltreider Box Co., Red Lion Cabinet Co., and as a sales supervisor at J.C. Penney Co.
She is survived by one son, Robert A. Heffner of Pine Beach, N.J.; one daughter, Barbara A. Heffner and husband Carl F. Barnes of Wayland, Mass.; one grandson, Robert F. Barnes and his wife Kara M. Widdison; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Preston Kohler, and two sisters, Arlene Keener Henshaw and Freda Bacon.
The family would like to thank Maria Malaquias and Maria Freudenthal, who cared for Romaine with such kindness and compassion. They helped make it possible for her to remain at home.
In light of the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church (1674 Furnace Rd., Brogue, Pa. 17309) or the Delta Senior Center (5 Pendyrus St., Delta, Pa. 17314).
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland, Mass.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020