Romaine L. StineDover - Romaine Louise (Elicker) Stine, 96, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on August 14, 2020 at Manor Care Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late Floyd S. Stine who passed away August 7, 2018; together they shared 76 years of marriage.Romaine was born in East Berlin, August 18, 1923, to the late Earl and Virgie Elicker.She was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother and devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church.She loved playing board games and hosting weekly get togethers at her home.She leaves to cherish her memory five daughters, Joyce Brown and her husband, Glenn of York, Carol Reinier and her husband, Norman of Dover, Bonita Lentz and her husband, Charles of West Virginia; Linda Laughman and her husband, Robert of Dover and Nancy Saltzgiver and her husband, Michael of East Berlin. In addition, she leaves 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren; and 7 living siblings.Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 2740 Roosevelt Avenue, York, PA 17408. A one-hour visitation will be held prior to the service at the church. Officiating will be Pastor Greg Wahlberg. Final resting place will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.