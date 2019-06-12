|
Romayne H. Yanek
York - Romayne H. Yanek, 94, entered into rest Sunday June 9, 2019 at Country Meadows Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Yanek for 70 years.
A visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. Rose of Lima Church, 950 W. Market St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Daniel Richards as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting the family.
Mrs. Yanek was born June 9, 1925 in Throop, Pa., a daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Sapalak) Legenza. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church where she was a member of the requiem choir as well as volunteering in other activities at the Church.
Romayne is survived by children, Catherine Ellis and her husband, John, Rose Ness and her husband, John, and Donna Lutzinger and her husband, Randy; grandchildren, Kira Schmeichel, Joshua Ellis and his wife, Amanda, Jed Ellis, Heidi Vinson and her husband, Tim, Meghan Mullins and her husband, Jason, Aaron Patschke and his fiancee, Chantelle Schwenne, Shayla Lutzinger, Robert Ness, John Ness and Christopher Ness; great-grandchildren, Alanna Schmeichel, Kaitlyn Schmeichel, Jude Ellis, Luke Ellis, Calia Mullins, Casen Mullins, Lincoln Vinson, Matthew Ness, Jack Ness, Easton Ness, Lorelai Ness, Jordan Ness, Madilynn Ness and Sophia Ness. She was preceded in death by sisters and brothers, Agnes Franchetti, Pat Rogowski, Ed Legenza and Joe Legenza.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose of Lima Church, 950 W. Market St. York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 12, 2019