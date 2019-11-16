|
Ron G. Dysard
Felton - Ron G. Dysard, 47, of Felton, died November 14, 2019 at his home, following a brief illness.
He was born on August 24, 1972 and was a son of Jane L. Miller and stepson of Robert E. Miller of Seven Valleys and son of the late Clair E. Dysard.
Ron was a graduate of York Vo-Tech and was employed as a painting contractor with his brother at Dysard's Professional Painting Etc., Red Lion. Prior to that he worked for Thomas M. Gill Painting.
He enjoyed being with his friends, playing drums for their garage band and riding their dirt bikes.
Besides his mother and stepfather, he leaves his brother, Clair E. Dysard of Red Lion.
All services and burial will be private. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019