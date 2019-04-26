Services
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home
Resources
Ronald Arlan Cantler


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Arlan Cantler Obituary
Ronald Arlan Cantler

Aberdeen, MD - Ronald Arlan Cantler died Thursday, April 18th at his home in Aberdeen. He was 77. Born in Delta, PA he was the son of the late Wilmer and Nellie (Druck) Cantler.

He was a veteran of the US Navy. Mr. Cantler retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground after 40 years of service. He was country dancer and instructor, an avid coin collector and a Yankees fan.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years Linda (Smiley) Cantler; sons, Chris Cantler and his fiancé, Stacy Weller of Dallastown, PA and Craig Cantler and his wife Yvonne of Wilmington, NC; daughters, Heather Skelley and husband Max of Lewes, DE and Holly Bickel and husband Terry of Altoona, PA and his grandchildren, Matthew Redline, Tjart Steelman, Dylan Skelley, Benjamin Skelley Carson Bickel and his beloved dog Pixie.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27 from 12-1 PM at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a Memorial Service will begin at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Harford County, Inc.

2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047. Online condolences may be left for the family at :

www.tarringcargo.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019
