Ronald B. Annesley
Shrewsbury - Ronald B. Annesley, 76, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was the loving husband of Janis (Link) Annesley, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage. Born in Baltimore, MD on October 4, 1943, he was the son of the late Harry R. and Betty L. (Hoddinott) Annesley.
Ronald received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Baltimore, School of Business. He worked in the banking industry for nearly 50 years, beginning with Union Trust and ending with SunTrust Bank in Baltimore, MD, until his retirement. Ronald was a United States Army Veteran and served in Vietnam. He enjoyed bowling, model trains, and was a fan of the Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Ravens, and Penn State Nittany Lions.
In addition to his wife Janis, Ron will be lovingly remembered by his three daughters: Colleen Annesley, Kelly Billet and Heather Hoyt (husband Garth); six grandchildren: Eric, Zachary, Benjamin, Anabelle, Brendon, and Lucy; brother H. Robert Annesley, III (wife Susan); many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second Street, New Freedom, PA, with a Prayer Vigil beginning at 5:00 p.m., officiated by Deacon Frederick Horn.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Avenue, New Freedom, PA 17349, with a viewing from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Robert A. Yohe, Jr., and Rev. Sylvan P. Capitani will concelebrate. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Timonium, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: ; 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019