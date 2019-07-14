Resources
Mechanicsville, MD - Ronald "Ronnie" Clyde Cornett, age 65 of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died July 9, 2019 at his residence with St. Mary's Hospice.

Ronnie was a Mechanical Engineer for 30 plus years with the Department of Defense and was of the Baptist faith. He liked archery, hunting, golf, boating, fishing, and crabbing. He was also a pilot and enjoyed his lab dogs, Maxwell and Abby.

He was the son of Walter Allen Cornett, Sr. and Lucia Rose Cornett. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by brothers, Walter Allen Cornett, Jr. and Billy Edward Cornett; his sister, Dorothy Mae Cornett; his sister-in-law, Martha Cornett; and his brothers-in-law, Robert Hill and Tom Simpson.

He is survived by his wife, Candace June Elder; his sons, Michael Cornett and Richard Douglas Elder; his daughters, Karrieann Galbreath and Stacy Marie Spaulding (Michael); his brothers, Kyle Eugene Cornett (Evelyn), Stuart Wiley Cornett, and Jerry Wayne Cornett (Karen); his sisters, Mildred Virginia Hill and Linda Sue Simpson; and his nephew who was like a son to Ronnie, Allen Walter Cornett (Lisa). He is also survived by several grandchildren.

Funeral Services and interment for Ronnie will be private.

Memorial contributions in Ronnie's name are asked to Hospice of St. Mary's, 44724 Hospice Lane, Callaway, Maryland 20620.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 14, 2019
