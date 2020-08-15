Ronald D. Rhine
York - Ronald D. Rhine, 84, entered into rest on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in York. He was the husband of the late Ruth E. (Harlacker) Rhine. They were married 47 years.
Born January 1, 1936 in Reading, Ronald was the son of the late Clarence Rhine and Adelaide (Brosseman) Black.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and had 31 years of service for Harley Davidson where he worked as a forklift operator.
Ronald was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Rossville. He was a life member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791, as well as VFW Post 5265 in Spring Grove.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and trips with this family to Ocean City, Maryland.
Ronald is survived by his daughter, Rochelle L. Messersmith and husband, Bradley of York; a grandson, Cody Messersmith; a sister, Sandra Achey and husband, Richard of Oley; and several nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ronald's graveside service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Salem Union Cemetery, 2705 W. Canal Rd., Dover, where veteran's honors will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Officiating will be the Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier, pastor of Grace U.C.C in Hanover.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, Inc., 30 East 33 rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or visit kidney.org
; Shiloh American Legion Post 791, 1490 Poplars Rd., York, PA 17408; or VFW Post 5265, 199 W. 1 st Ave., Spring Grove, PA 17362.
