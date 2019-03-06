Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Salem United Church of Christ
24 Franklin Street
Jacobus, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Salem United Church of Christ
24 Franklin Street
Jacobus, PA
Resources
Ronald D. Schrum Sr. Obituary
Ronald D. Schrum, Sr.

York - Ronald Dale Schrum Sr., 82, of York passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Yvonne (Bonnie) Schrum. They celebrated 65 wonderful years of marriage on September 10, 2018.

Born January 21, 1937 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Roy and Mildred Schrum. Ronnie retired from Caterpillar in 1998 after 30 years of service. Passionate about motorcycles and street rods, he was a lifetime member of the Twelfth Ward Democratic Club, AMA, and York Motorcycle Club. He was also a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and Hawk Gunning Club.

Ronnie is survived by five children, Rose Landis, and her husband Scott of Smithsburg, Maryland, Ronald Schrum Jr. of York, Annette Dehoff of York, Rosalind Schrum of York, and Roger Schrum of York; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a sister Brenda Shue, and her husband David, of Florida. In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by a son, Roy Scott Schrum; and brothers, Donald Schrum and Cary Schrum.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 PM Friday, March 8, 2019 at Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin Street, Jacobus, with Pastor Kevin L. Becker officiating. Viewing will be 11:30 AM-1:30 PM. Burial will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a in memory of Ronnie.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019
