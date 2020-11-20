1/1
Ronald E. Bedwell Sr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald E. Bedwell, Sr.

York - Ronald E. Bedwell, Sr., 77, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Autumn House. He was the husband of the late Vera L. (Mattos) Bedwell, to whom he was married for 54 years.

Born on June 6, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was a son of the late Horace V. V. and Wilda W. (Jenkins) Bedwell. Ronald worked as a loss control engineer for various companies and would work as a preacher on the side at the various places he lived before retiring in 2006. He was a member of York Church of Christ and spread the good word to everyone he came in contact with. He gave out Bibles and pamphlets to the new nurses that began working at the Autumn House. Ronald traveled to multiple countries to preach; some including Australia, Jamaica and Canada. He has touched many lives throughout the world.

Ronald was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family and babysitting his grandchildren. He is survived by two sons, Ronald E. Bedwell, Jr. and Erik J. Bedwell and wife, Lori; four grandchildren, Austin, Zackary, Andrew and Sierra Bedwell; brother, Wade Bedwell of Oklahoma and sister, Darlene Summerlott of Texas. He is preceded in death by grandson, Nickolaus Bedwell and brother, Danny Bedwell.

Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to York Church of Christ, 150 South Manheim Street, York, PA 17402 or to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, Inc., 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved