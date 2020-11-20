Ronald E. Bedwell, Sr.
York - Ronald E. Bedwell, Sr., 77, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Autumn House. He was the husband of the late Vera L. (Mattos) Bedwell, to whom he was married for 54 years.
Born on June 6, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was a son of the late Horace V. V. and Wilda W. (Jenkins) Bedwell. Ronald worked as a loss control engineer for various companies and would work as a preacher on the side at the various places he lived before retiring in 2006. He was a member of York Church of Christ and spread the good word to everyone he came in contact with. He gave out Bibles and pamphlets to the new nurses that began working at the Autumn House. Ronald traveled to multiple countries to preach; some including Australia, Jamaica and Canada. He has touched many lives throughout the world.
Ronald was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family and babysitting his grandchildren. He is survived by two sons, Ronald E. Bedwell, Jr. and Erik J. Bedwell and wife, Lori; four grandchildren, Austin, Zackary, Andrew and Sierra Bedwell; brother, Wade Bedwell of Oklahoma and sister, Darlene Summerlott of Texas. He is preceded in death by grandson, Nickolaus Bedwell and brother, Danny Bedwell.
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to York Church of Christ, 150 South Manheim Street, York, PA 17402 or to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, Inc., 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.