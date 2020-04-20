|
|
Ronald E. Cosgrove
Springettsbury Twp. - Ronald E. Cosgrove, age 87, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 12:30 PM Friday, April 17, 2020, at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Geraldine E. (Bortner) Cosgrove.
Born November 10, 1932 in York, a son of the late Clyde and Janet (Garrett) Cosgrove, he was retired from York Gregg Elevator Company where he had worked for 19 years. He was a member of Saint John's Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod; and the National Elevator Industry Union. He was an avid golfer and Marshall at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, as well as an avid New York Yankees fan.
Mr. Cosgrove is survived by three sons, Jeffrey R. Cosgrove, and his wife Pamela, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, The Rev. Tab E. Cosgrove, and his wife Jackie, of York, and Kip E. Cosgrove, and his wife Monica, of Toronto, Ontario, Canada; eight grandchildren, Amy, Kristy, Kelly, Brian, Kevin, Jonathan, Erika, and Serena; a sister, Loretta Daugherty, of York; and a brother, Henry Cosgrove, of Dover.
Funeral services will be private, with burial in Mount Rose Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint John's Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, 2580 Mount Rose Avenue, York PA 17402.
KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020