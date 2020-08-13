Ronald E. Forry



York - Ronald Edward Forry, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 11, under the care of Hospice, after a lengthy illness. Born March 29, 1940 in York City, Ed was the son of William C. and Irene M. (Gallagher) Forry. Ed was the loving husband of Helen Forry. After attending Willian Penn High School, Ed served in the US Marine Corp from March 1958 until March 1962. Ed, a Machinist by trade, retired from Manley Valve in 1991. A car enthusiast; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball, tinkering with small engines and watching Penn State Football. Ed was also a current dues paying member of Shiloh American Legion.



Ed is survived by his wife, Helen (Densel), whom he just celebrated 59 year of marriage with on July 12th. Ed and Helen have 5 children; Ronald, and wife Angelica Baily of Seven Valleys; James, and life partner Lisa Taylor of Red Lion; Steven and fiancé Diane Devine of York Haven; Melissa and husband Joseph Delozier of Seven Valleys; and Kevin, and wife Lori Keohane of Mount Wolf. Ed is also survived by his brothers William Forry and wife Patricia of York Haven; Randy Hulshart of York City; Kittie and husband Donald Glassmyer of Florida; Lois Forry Weaver of Spring Grove, Michael Emig, and wife Daphne of York; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter Elise Delozier; three brothers, Richard Forry, Donald Emig and Jimmy Forry and two sisters Irene Gwilt and Joan Sphar.



All are welcome to celebrate Ed's life on Monday August 17, 2020 at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc, 822 E. Market St, York. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., with the service following at 12 p.m. Full Military Honors will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson's Foundation in memory of Ronald Edward Forry.



Due to COVID-19 and the recommended health and public safety directives, all guests are required to wear a mask when attending the viewing. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









