Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Ronald E. Gray Obituary
Ronald E. Gray

Spring Garden Twp - Ronald E. Gray, age 79, of Spring Garden Township, York, died at 10:10 PM Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Suzanne D. (Smith) Gray.

Born December 4, 1939 in York, the son of the late Joseph G. and Nettie M. (Trone) Gray, he served in the US Army and had worked as a time keeper at Cole Steel and later retired from Memorial Hospital. Mr. Gray was a member of First Church of the Brethren, Hawk Gunning Club, West York Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8951, Victory Athletic Association, and the Old Timers Association of the Central York County Baseball League, where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed traveling, going to the shore, playing cards, and going out to eat. But most importantly, he enjoyed spending as much time with his family as he could.

In addition to his wife of 57 years, Mr. Gray is survived by two children, Sheri E. Gray, and Karen D. Forry, and her husband Mark E., all of York; and two grandchildren, Patrick R. Mulherin, and his wife Melanie, and Rebecca E. Mulherin. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Ian Mitchell Forry.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Melinda K. Carlson officiating. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019
