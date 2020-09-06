1/1
Ronald E. Johnson Sr.
1948 - 2020
Ronald E. Johnson, Sr.

York - Ronald Eugene Johnson Sr. was born on January 4, 1948, in York, PA. Mr. Johnson passed away on August 31, 2020, at home. He was 72 years old. Ronald had a career as a truck driver. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mazelle (Bailey) Johnson and Step-father, Thomas Wright. He leaves to cherish his memory a cousin, Jesse Day Sr. (York, PA), three sons Ervin Green (Los Angeles, CA), Thomas E. Johnson (Abbottstown, PA), Ronald E. Johnson Jr. and wife April (Greer, SC), and two daughters Judith M. Johnson (Spartansburg, SC) and Valerie A. Croft and husband Derrick (Red Lion, PA). In addition, he leaves behind six grandsons, ten granddaughters, one great-grandson, five great-granddaughters, other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Friday September 11th at Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene located at 350 E. Chestnut St. York, PA 17403. Pastor Jade Frederick will be officiating. A face mask or face shield is required for entry to the memorial.

A final and private memorial service will take place in California.






Published in York Daily Record on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene
