Ronald E. Keller
York - Ronald E. Keller, 74, of York, died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Wellspan York Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Richard and Ruth Gochenaur Keller. He was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, York. Ronald was a 1962 graduate of Oak Hill High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army. He was a swim instructor for the York YMCA for over 44 years. Ronald was a member of the Packard club and was an avid swimmer.
Surviving is a sister, Patricia wife of Gerald Kriegbaum, of Marion, IN, three nephews, one niece and several great nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may send contributions in Ronald's memory to York YMCA Natatorium, 90 N. Newberry Street, York, PA 17401. A graveside service at Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Penn Township will take place at a later date. To send an online condolence please visit www.buchfuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home Manheim is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019