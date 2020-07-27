Ronald E. Lehr, Jr.Newberry Twp. - Ronald E. Lehr, Jr., age 58, of Newberry Township, Manchester, died at 5:53 PM Friday July 24, 2020 at York Hospital.Born November 22, 1961, in York, he was a son of Ronald E. Lehr, of Manchester, and the late Doris J. (Ruby) Lehr. He had worked for Honeywell.In addition to his father, Mr. Lehr is survived by a daughter Stacey L. Lehr, of York Haven; two grandchildren, Kaylin and Ryder; a brother, Rodney G. Lehr, and his fiancé Mary, of Mount Wolf; and a sister, Roxana Feliciano, and her husband Andy, of York. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie N. Lehr; and a sister, Ronda Lehr.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with The Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Visitation will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be private.