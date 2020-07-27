1/1
Ronald E. Lehr Jr.
Ronald E. Lehr, Jr.

Newberry Twp. - Ronald E. Lehr, Jr., age 58, of Newberry Township, Manchester, died at 5:53 PM Friday July 24, 2020 at York Hospital.

Born November 22, 1961, in York, he was a son of Ronald E. Lehr, of Manchester, and the late Doris J. (Ruby) Lehr. He had worked for Honeywell.

In addition to his father, Mr. Lehr is survived by a daughter Stacey L. Lehr, of York Haven; two grandchildren, Kaylin and Ryder; a brother, Rodney G. Lehr, and his fiancé Mary, of Mount Wolf; and a sister, Roxana Feliciano, and her husband Andy, of York. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie N. Lehr; and a sister, Ronda Lehr.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with The Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Visitation will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be private.

Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
